Coatesville Area School District resumes classes after threats led to cancelation
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Students in the Coatesville Area School District return to class Wednesday after a series of threats forced the district to cancel classes at the high school and middle school. Chopper 3 was above the high school Monday after students and staff were evacuated to the football field.
There were threats of possible explosive accelerants and weapons at the schools.
Nothing was found.
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating the threats.
