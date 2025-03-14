Police seek 3 suspects who allegedly cloned key fobs to steal cars in Philadelphia suburb

Police in Pennsylvania are searching for three suspects who they allege are using technology to clone key fobs and steal cars in a Montgomery County township.

Mary Anne Agnew said she considers herself lucky. Agnew owns a Honda Civic, which is the same type of car police say was targeted by thieves.

"One of them was in this circle, and I was really shocked by it. This is a really safe neighborhood," Agnew said. "We never had even packages stolen, so I was really surprised."

Upper Providence Township Police shared surveillance video that appears to show three suspects they accused of stealing three Hondas overnight on March 13 in Agnew's neighborhood.

It happened in the area of Roboda Boulevard and Vaughn Road.

"We are obviously really concerned," Upper Providence police Lt. Ryan Sheehan said.

Sheehan said that what made the case odd was that the victims' key fobs were inside their homes, and their car doors were locked at the time of the theft.

"We believe they are using technology that can clone or almost transmit, kind of like a Wi-Fi extender boost that signal from the key fobs," Sheehan said, "and they're able to get access to the car and get it started."

Sheehan is now recommending that car owners keep their key fobs a good distance away from their car or buy a foil-lined bag to block the key fob's signal.

"Now, I am taking precaution," Agnew said.

Agnew said she wouldn't try her luck again, adding that she would wrap her key fob in foil to prevent the thieves from stealing her car.

"You can never do enough it seems anymore," Agnew said.

Police are asking members of the community to review their surveillance video to see if it captures any suspicious activity in the neighborhood. If you have video, please send it to them.