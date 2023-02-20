Keep your key away from the car! AAA alerts drivers to key fob 'hacking'

BOSTON - Gone are the days of the standard car key, here are the days of the key fob and with it, an easier way for thieves to steal your car.

The key fob controls the car's doors and engine through a radio signal between the fob and car. Hackers have now figured out a way to intercept this, making it possible for your car to be stolen from your driveway without the key.

"Thieves use portable amplifiers to boost the signal of fobs that are kept too close to their vehicles to gain entry and steal valuables from inside," AAA Northeast said in a statement.

In response to these thefts, AAA recommends drivers store key fobs as far away from their cars as possible and in a metal container "to interrupt the fob signal and prevent hacking." They also recommend drivers take valuables out of vehicles and park in well-lit areas with security cameras.