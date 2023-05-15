Cleanup underway after fuel spill on Ben Franklin Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fuel spill along the Ben Franklin Bridge is causing some delays for commuters Monday morning. The toll plaza is partially blocked westbound, with only six booths operating as of 7:30 a.m., according to CBS News Philadelphia Traffic Reporter Chandler Lutz.

The bridge is open but the number of toll lanes are reduced, the Delaware River Port Authority said.

⚠️BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE TRAVEL ALERT

The number of toll lanes is reduced due to a fuel spill cleanup. The bridge is open. Allow additional travel time or consider the Whitman or Ross. Truck traffic should use the Whitman. Cleanup is expected to last through the morning rush hours. — Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) (@DRPA_PAandNJ) May 15, 2023

Officials urge drivers to factor in additional time for travel, or consider the Whitman or Ross.

Crews are working to clean up the spill and get traffic flowing again, but is expected to last through the morning rush, the port authority said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.