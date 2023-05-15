Watch CBS News
Local News

Cleanup underway after fuel spill on Ben Franklin Bridge

By Danielle Elllis

/ CBS Philadelphia

Partial closure along Ben Franklin Bridge due to fuel spill; 7 toll booths closed
Partial closure along Ben Franklin Bridge due to fuel spill; 7 toll booths closed 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --   A fuel spill along the Ben Franklin Bridge is causing some delays for commuters Monday morning. The toll plaza is partially blocked westbound, with only six booths operating as of 7:30 a.m., according to CBS News Philadelphia Traffic Reporter Chandler Lutz. 

The bridge is open but the number of toll lanes are reduced, the Delaware River Port Authority said.

Officials urge drivers to factor in additional time for travel, or consider the Whitman or Ross. 

Crews are working to clean up the spill and get traffic flowing again, but is expected to last through the morning rush, the port authority said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 7:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.