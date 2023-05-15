Cleanup underway after fuel spill on Ben Franklin Bridge
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fuel spill along the Ben Franklin Bridge is causing some delays for commuters Monday morning. The toll plaza is partially blocked westbound, with only six booths operating as of 7:30 a.m., according to CBS News Philadelphia Traffic Reporter Chandler Lutz.
The bridge is open but the number of toll lanes are reduced, the Delaware River Port Authority said.
Officials urge drivers to factor in additional time for travel, or consider the Whitman or Ross.
Crews are working to clean up the spill and get traffic flowing again, but is expected to last through the morning rush, the port authority said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
