Tensions flare at final public comment session on Philadelphia 76ers' proposed arena

Deep divisions erupted Monday night during the final public comment session on the Philadelphia 76ers' proposal to build a $1.3 billion arena, 76 Place at Market East in Center City.

More than 100 passionate residents stepped up to the mic in the council chamber, each given one minute to voice their views on the contentious project. Over 60 others were waitlisted for a chance to speak.

Tensions flared as verbal clashes broke out between speakers, leading council members to cut microphones during heated exchanges.

Opponents of the project, including Chinatown residents, nurses, teachers, faith leaders and musicians, warned of potential negative impacts, ranging from increased crime and traffic to economic underperformance.

"Building this arena is certain to increase crime in Center City, certain to increase traffic, and almost certain to not fulfill its economic promise," Alan Silverman said.

Matthew Moskovitz expressed skepticism about attracting suburban residents to use SEPTA, saying, "Can $3 million worth of ads convince suburbanites who are scared of the city to park their oversized pickup trucks at the PATCO station and take the train?"

Third-generation Chinatown resident Shirley Moy said: "The power of the people is greater than the people in power. When 90% of the community and 70% of Philadelphians are against it, the only vote you can cast is NO."

Meanwhile, supporters, primarily members of IBEW Local 98 and other unions, defended the project as a catalyst for revitalizing Market East.

"The city needs this type of help from 76 Place because we yearn for change and new development," Khadijah Sabir said.

Mark Lynch added: "Create the jobs, fix the city, look 30 years into the future."

The Committee of the Whole will reconvene on Tuesday, when members of the Council are expected to deliberate on the arena bill and could potentially take a vote.