Cirque du Soleil bringing gravity-defying shows to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cirque du Soleil is bringing wonder and delight to the Philadelphia area with its new show BAZZAR.

Performances will begin in September at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

Amelie Robitaille, communication director for Cirque du Soleil's touring shows, joined us on CBS News Philadelphia Monday morning.

She says guests can expect amazement and awe, "Performers on stage doing incredible stunts, acrobatics. In BAZZAR especially we have a cast of 35 performers and live musicians on stage, so it's always very very impressive the amount of things those acrobats can do, but also in a very theatrical setting with beautiful lighting, beautiful set design. I believe, personally, that the big top experience, the traditional tent of the circus makes this experience very intimate, so you feel very close to the action."

Roitaille says, "I believe it is inspiring and you get out of the experience with so much joy, so much inspiration, that it brings you happiness and you're experiencing this with your family, with your loved ones, and you share this moment together which is something you'll remember forever. I think every single person that I've met that's been to Cirque du Soleil will always tell me they remember their first show that they saw, and who they were with, and how it went, so I think it's an amazing experience for kids and for everybody."

BAZZAR launched in 2018 but is coming to North America for the first time.

Roitaille says, "It is an amazing show, that is really uplifting. So it is joyful, those performers and dancers and musicians on stage are having fun and it's really a celebration of life. I'm really hoping that for the almost two hours that people will be under the big top, they'll get out of there and they'll think, oh my God, for two hours we forgot about our reality, our work, whatever trouble you have at home and we just had an amazing moment."

In celebration of its 39th anniversary, this week Cirque du Soleil is offering special discounts on tickets.

Performances of BAZZAR at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center run from September 26 through October 22.

Tickets are on sale now.