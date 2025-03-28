Watch CBS News
Multiple homes evacuated during a 3-alarm church fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo,
Hayley D'Amico

/ CBS Philadelphia

A massive fire ripped through a church in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Friday morning. 

The fire started at the church on the 2000 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Deputy Chief Thomas Gallagher of the Philadelphia Fire Department said there were multiple collapses in the church, including the roof.

He said the church was built in 1884 and the heavy use of wood during construction contributed to the size of the fire.

The Red Cross was called to assist displaced residents from four homes that were evacuated.

No one was injured.

The fire was placed under control around 2:45 a.m.

The cause is still under investigation.

allegheny-ave-church-fire-frame-20831.jpg
Crews are working to control a fire at Radical Church of Philadelphia in Kensington that started early Friday morning. CBS News Philadelphia

On Thursday, another fire in East Germantown destroyed a twin home. Two people are unaccounted for in the blaze, and one firefighter was injured. 

CBS News Philadelphia will have the latest on this story at 4:30 a.m. on our stream and on television.

