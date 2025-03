Smoke is billowing into the sky as a fire burns at a rowhome in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood on Thursday.

Chopper 3 was over the fire at the intersection of Brinton and Musgraves streets. The blaze started at about 5:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt and what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.