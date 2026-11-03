Democratic socialist Chris Rabb wins House seat in Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District

Philadelphia is sending Chris Rabb to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2027, replacing Dwight Evans, who is retiring after 45 years split between the state and federal houses. CBS News projects Rabb defeated independent Dennis Mahoney.

After Rabb emerged from what looked to be a competitive primary in June, his victory in November was all but a certainty for the Democratic candidate.

Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District was recently rated the most heavily Democratic — and most partisan overall — in the nation.

The Republican Party did not field a candidate in the race.

Who is Chris Rabb?

Rabb, a progressive and Democratic Socialists of America member, branded himself as a "troublemaker in troubled times" who could take bold action against powerful, monied interests in politics.

The former Temple University adjunct professor has served in the Pennsylvania House since 2017.

He overcame the odds in the Democratic primary, despite massive fundraising by one competitor and another competitor benefiting from a get-out-the-vote effort sponsored by the city's building trades. Rabb had the backing of the Working Families Party and other progressive groups.

Rabb's platform calls for universal basic income, Medicare for All and abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. He's also advocated for an overhaul of minimum wage laws, including eliminating the lower tipped minimum wage and adding protections for gig workers, such as rideshare and delivery drivers.

Rabb tied his success in the primary to the forces that propelled New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to victory: an electorate alarmed by President Trump and seeking a government that can help them through tough economic times.

Like Mamdani, he has also called for government-run grocery stores, which he says will help eradicate "food deserts," areas where there is poor access to healthy, nutritious food.

Who is Dennis Mahoney?

Mahoney founded AOI Solutions, a firm operating in the humanitarian space focused on responding to natural disasters.

He ran on a unity platform, pledging to build bridges between both sides of the nation's political divide.

He also pledged to increase affordability, including restoring the Child Tax Credit and ending the "benefits cliff," when job promotions and salary raises can result in lower-income families losing benefits.

He received endorsements from local Black clergy members and the Forward Party, a centrist bloc organized by former presidential and New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang. Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman also counts herself a member.