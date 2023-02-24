Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro remembers Chris Fitzgerald as a "proud police officer"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chris Fitzgerald was a devoted public servant who was proud to be a police officer and set an example in the community he patrolled, Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a eulogy Friday.

"Christopher Fitzgerald was a proud police officer," Shapiro said. "The kind of police officer who distinctively understood that delicate balance between making the arrest and mentoring our youth. He keenly understood to make our streets safer meant believing in those who lived in these neighborhoods. Taking the time to understand them and making them truly accessible. He was an example of how it's supposed to be done."

Shapiro paid special note to the Temple staff present in the building and Fitzgerald's family.

"Officer Christopher Fitzgerald's senseless death has touched us all," Shapiro said, adding that Fitzgerald was a "true public servant."

"He wanted to make our city safe for everyone, he wanted to ensure that every kid had a chance."

"He had so much more to do, Chris did. His life was taken far too early," Shapiro said. "He had so much more to give, to do, to share with us. But Chris was on this Earth long enough to show us the way he was."

Shapiro said Fitzgerald's death "touched us all."

"Officer Fitzgerald was a true public servant from a proud and respected law enforcement family," Shapiro said. "Chris' father, Chief Joel Fitzgerald, served Philadelphia as a police officer and now as a police chief across the country. His mother Pauline Fitzgerald served our commonwealth in the office of attorney general where we worked together to make our communities safer."

Shapiro said he was honored when asked to give the eulogy.

"Your fellow Pennsylvanians join you in mourning," Shapiro said. "To Joel, Pauline, Marissa, and your children. My wife Lori and I, our first lady and I are privileged to be in your presence and humbled that you've asked me to honor the memory of your son, your husband, your father."

"Our words can't take away from the pain you must endure the suffering of this hour and the darkness of an unknown future without your son, your husband, your father, your loved one, your fellow police officer," Shapiro added.

Meanwhile, Temple University officials posthumously promoted Fitzgerald to sergeant.