Chris Brown bringing "11:11 Tour" to Philadelphia in June

NEXT Weather: Philadelphia region could see 70s this week

NEXT Weather: Philadelphia region could see 70s this week

NEXT Weather: Philadelphia region could see 70s this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Grammy winning R&B singer Chris Brown is headed on tour this summer, with two shows scheduled in Philadelphia for June.

Brown's 26-city "11:11 Tour" kicks off in Detroit on June 5 before coming to the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, June 27 and Saturday, June 29.

The tour is a celebration of Brown's 11th studio album, and follows his 2023 Under the Influence European tour that sold out 27 shows.

Presale tickets went on sale on March 6, and the general public sale begins Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m.

Information about VIP packages that include premium tickets, access to a pre-show VIP lounge, special merchandise and more are available on vipnation.com.

Arya Starr and Muni Long are slated to join Brown in select cities throughout the tour. According to LiveNation, special guests for the Philadelphia shows have not yet been announced.

Can't make it to the Philly shows? Here are the rest of Brown's 11:11 Tour North American dates:

June 5: Detroit | Little Caesars Arena

June 7 and 8: Chicago | United Center

June 10: Columbus | Nationwide Arena

June 12: Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

June 14: Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

June 16 and 17: Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

June 20: Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

June 22 and 23: Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

June 26: Boston | TD Garden

June 27 and 29: Philadelphia | Wells Fargo Center

June 30: Baltimore | CFG Bank Arena

July 2 and 3: Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

July 5, 6 and 14: Atlanta | State Farm Arena

July 9: Hampton, VA | Hampton Coliseum

July 11: Birmingham | The Legacy Arena at the BJCC

July 16: Houston | Toyota Center

July 17: Austin | Moody Center

July 19 and 20: Fort Worth | Dickies Arena

July 23: Denver | Ball Arena

July 26: Seattle | Climate Pledge Arena

July 27: Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

July 30: Sacramento | Golden 1 Center

July 31: Oakland | Oakland Arena

Aug. 3: Las Vegas | T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 4: Phoenix | Footprint Center

Aug. 6 and 7: Los Angeles | Crypto.com Arena