Chris Brown bringing "11:11 Tour" to Philadelphia in June
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Grammy winning R&B singer Chris Brown is headed on tour this summer, with two shows scheduled in Philadelphia for June.
Brown's 26-city "11:11 Tour" kicks off in Detroit on June 5 before coming to the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, June 27 and Saturday, June 29.
The tour is a celebration of Brown's 11th studio album, and follows his 2023 Under the Influence European tour that sold out 27 shows.
Presale tickets went on sale on March 6, and the general public sale begins Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m.
Information about VIP packages that include premium tickets, access to a pre-show VIP lounge, special merchandise and more are available on vipnation.com.
Arya Starr and Muni Long are slated to join Brown in select cities throughout the tour. According to LiveNation, special guests for the Philadelphia shows have not yet been announced.
Can't make it to the Philly shows? Here are the rest of Brown's 11:11 Tour North American dates:
- June 5: Detroit | Little Caesars Arena
- June 7 and 8: Chicago | United Center
- June 10: Columbus | Nationwide Arena
- June 12: Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
- June 14: Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
- June 16 and 17: Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
- June 20: Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
- June 22 and 23: Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
- June 26: Boston | TD Garden
- June 27 and 29: Philadelphia | Wells Fargo Center
- June 30: Baltimore | CFG Bank Arena
- July 2 and 3: Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
- July 5, 6 and 14: Atlanta | State Farm Arena
- July 9: Hampton, VA | Hampton Coliseum
- July 11: Birmingham | The Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- July 16: Houston | Toyota Center
- July 17: Austin | Moody Center
- July 19 and 20: Fort Worth | Dickies Arena
- July 23: Denver | Ball Arena
- July 26: Seattle | Climate Pledge Arena
- July 27: Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
- July 30: Sacramento | Golden 1 Center
- July 31: Oakland | Oakland Arena
- Aug. 3: Las Vegas | T-Mobile Arena
- Aug. 4: Phoenix | Footprint Center
- Aug. 6 and 7: Los Angeles | Crypto.com Arena