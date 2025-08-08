Chris Brown, Nate Bargatze, Philadelphia Eagles Open Practice, Katy Perry: Things to do this weekend in Philly

A busy weekend at the Sports Complex is bringing massive crowds, tight traffic and star-studded entertainment to the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.

From the Eagles' sold-out public practice to concerts by Chris Brown and Katy Perry, fans of all kinds will be flocking to Philly. With multiple events overlapping, event organizers are urging visitors to take public transportation.

Eagles Open Practice

For months, Eagles fans have been surviving off highlights, meaningless depth chart debates and refreshing their social media feeds for the latest training camp clips, to get their fix of the reigning Super Bowl champs. Thursday night's preseason opener against the Bengals gave them their first taste of live action since February, but Sunday is when fans get to see the starters up close and personal.

The Eagles' annual Public Practice is back at the Linc on Sunday, benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation. Tickets are sold out, of course, but if you have tickets, here's what to know.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and parking is free, but only until 6 p.m. After this, it will cost $40 to park. Due to another major event happening on Sunday at the Sports Complex (we'll get to that later), the team encourages guests to arrive early or consider taking public transportation.

Guests have a chance to get autographs from Eagles alumni and select players after the practice.

And don't miss out on the Eagles Autism Foundation Yard Sale near Section 132 on the main concourse, where you can buy jerseys, mini helmets, footballs, and other merch — including some signed by former players.

Eagles fans can finally relax. Right?

Chris Brown at Citizens Bank Park

Speaking of "passionate" fanbases — Chris Brown is coming to South Philly. Brown is set to perform at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, as part of his Breezy Bowl XX World Tour.

The show marks the second stop on the tour, which kicked off Aug. 7 in Detroit.

Brown is set to perform songs from his latest album, "11:11," which earned him a Grammy for best R&B album, along with some of his other classic hits. He'll take the stage with special guests Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker.

With Brown's show set to begin at 7 p.m. and the Eagles' public practice starting at 6 p.m. across the street, fans have taken to social media to express their scheduling frustration. Good luck.

Tickets start at $226.

Jonas Brothers at MetLife Stadium, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Former Disney heartthrobs, the Jonas Brothers, are kicking off their latest tour in their home state of New Jersey on Sunday at MetLife Stadium with a showtime of 7:30 p.m.

This marks the launch of their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band and their seventh studio album, "Greetings from Your Hometown."

After burning up MetLife, the trio will head to Camden on Aug. 14 to perform at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion at 7:30 p.m.

In honor of the New Jersey natives back, NJ Transit has temporarily renamed its Meadowlands rail line the "Jonas Brothers Hometown Express."

Tickets to party like it's the year 3000 start at $43.

Nate Bargatze at Wells Fargo Center

Nate Bargatze brings his laid-back, clean comedy to South Philly Friday, as part of his 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour, which includes stops in Europe and the Middle East.

Due to high demand, the comic added an extra show at the Wells Fargo Center. Friday's set begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Known for his deadpan delivery and everyday observations, Bargatze delivers laughs the whole family can enjoy.

While the Tennessee native is a Titans fan, he was recently spotted riding a scooter through the Sports Complex ahead of the Bengals-Eagles preseason game, giving a "Go Birds," and even giving a nod to Jalen Hurts. That may be just enough to keep the boo birds at bay.

Tickets start at $61.

Katy Perry at Wells Fargo Center

A dose of California is coming to Philadelphia this weekend.

"California Gurls" Katy Perry and Rebecca Black will be at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday for The Lifetimes Tour.

This should be a "Teenage Dream" for the pop girlies.

Tickets range from $54 to $309+. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is expected to start at 7 p.m.

The mother released her seventh studio album, "143," in September 2024, with a plethora of features including Kim Petras, Doechii, JID and 21 Savage.

Midway through the tour, she dealt with a midair prop malfunction while riding a mechanical butterfly in San Francisco, California.

Perry was also one of the six women who joined Blue Origin's historic all-women spaceflight crew.

Godfrey at Punch Line Philly

Comedian Godfrey brings his high-energy blend of observational humor and social commentary to Punch Line Philly all weekend long.

Godfrey is set to perform two shows Friday at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. and two shows Saturday at 7:00 and 9:15 p.m.

Tickets for general admission $43.

S'mores Week at Hersheypark

The largest amusement park in Pennsylvania has been celebrating National S'mores Day all week long, and the fun continues into the weekend.

Through Sunday, Hersheypark guests can visit multiple dining locations and enjoy s'more than just the classic Hershey treats.

Tickets to Hersheypark start at $54.

Bill Bellamy at City Winery Philadelphia

Bill Bellamy brings his signature smooth and witty comedic style to City Winery Philadelphia this weekend, with shows Saturday at 6 and 9:30 p.m., and Sunday at 5 and 8:30 p.m.

The Newark, New Jersey, native rose to fame on HBO's "Def Comedy Jam," where he famously coined the phrase "booty call," and has remained a fixture in comedy and television ever since. Bellamy has made recent television appearances on "Bel-Air," "S.W.A.T.", and had a recurring role on HBO's hit show "Insecure."

Tickets range from $45 to $85 for an evening of laughs.

Trey Songz at The Dell

R&B fans can look forward to a night of smooth vocals and nostalgic hits as Trey Songz and Jeremih take center stage at the Dell Music Center on Saturday.

The concert, set in the heart of Strawberry Mansion, promises a night filled with fan favorites from the mid-2000s and 2010s.

Showtime is at 8 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range between $79 and $140.