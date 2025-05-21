12-year-old dead after accidental shooting inside West Philadelphia home, police say

A 12-year-old boy was shot inside a home in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police said.

The child was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after being shot in the head or neck, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. The child died from his injuries.

Police believe the 12-year-old was accidentally shot by a teenage sibling, Small said. The person who shot the gun is cooperating with police and was taken into custody, he said.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of Brooklyn Street, and police received 911 calls about the shooting just before 9:30 p.m., Small said.

Homicide detectives are going to investigate the incident, and police found a semiautomatic gun at the scene, Small said. One adult and other children were in the house at the time of the shooting, and everyone will be interviewed about what happened, he said.