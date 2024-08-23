Woman accidentally shot by child in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, police say

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman was hurt but expected to survive after she was shot by a child playing with a gun, Upper Darby police said Friday.

Police said the child accidentally shot the woman while playing with the gun Friday morning on the 200 block of Burmont Road.

Police described the woman's injuries as not life-threatening.

"The area is safe and the situation is under control," Upper Darby police said on social media.

The relationship between the woman and child was not clear. We've reached out to Upper Darby police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Guns can be secured with a gun lock. Currently, in Pennsylvania, there is no law that requires gun owners to possess a lock.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, your local Pennsylvania State Police station may have free firearm cable locks available. You can find a list of PSP troops and their phone numbers on PA.Gov.