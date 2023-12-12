Pennsylvania lawmakers pushing to require gun owners to lock up firearms

CeaseFirePA says law requiring owners to lock up guns would have prevented Rostraver boy from shooti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some local lawmakers are pushing for new gun laws in Pennsylvania.

Currently, there's no law requiring gun owners to lock up their firearms, putting children's lives at risk. More than half the states in the U.S. have child access storage laws, but Pennsylvania isn't on the list. And CeaseFirePA says without one, it's putting kids' lives at risk.

For years, local lawmakers and CeaseFirePA have been advocating for child access prevention laws in hopes to protect children from getting their hands on deadly weapons. They say it's that kind of law that could have made a difference a few months ago after investigators said a 4-year-old boy in Rostraver found a loaded handgun on the floor in a bedroom of his home and shot himself.

Ronnie Lynn continues to recover, receiving physical therapy for his injuries. Both his parents, Michael Lynn and Laura Steele, were charged on Monday for recklessly endangering the welfare of a child.

CeaseFirePA says that the evidence is clear that child access laws are proven to work, not only in preventing unintentional shootings or suicides, but they say it's driving down youth firearm violence. They say it's critical that Pennsylvania moves on passing a law now to provide a critical barrier in saving a life.

"We talked so much about the horrific fatalities and gun violence, but thankfully that 4-year-old survived, but as you said, will still be dealing with life-altering trauma, and so will his family for really ever," said Adam Garber, the executive director of CeaseFirePA. "I know adults who are still living with the consequences of it. And so when we look at the real full scope of this crisis, just doing the responsible thing, which is locking up your firearms, putting a cable lock on it, putting it in a safe, goes a really long way and does nothing to prevent your ability ultimately to access it if you need it."

CeaseFirePA says recently, the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee passed a child access prevention law that says if you have a child in your home and have a firearm, you have to secure it. They say according to the proposed law, those who do not would face consequences. The proposal will head to the House of Representatives for approval next before moving to the Senate.

KDKA-TV reached out to Ronnie's family in regard to his recovery and the charges filed against them. They had no comment.

In the meantime, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office is partnering with Ray of Hope to provide free gun locks to those who want one. Anyone who needs a free gun lock can contact Lisa Goldberg at 724- 875-2415 or email egoldberg@mhaswpa.org.