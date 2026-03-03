Second man arrested in deadly Philadelphia shooting near Chickie's & Pete's in 2025

A man turned himself in to Philadelphia police Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting near Chickie's & Pete's in South Philly in 2025.

Police said Nasir Brooks, who was wanted for the homicide, turned himself in Tuesday. He's the second person to be arrested for the shooting. More than one month after the shooting, Abou Keita was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and related charges.

The shooting happened on Oct. 9, 2025, near the popular South Philadelphia sports bar in the area of the Broad Street and Packer Avenue intersection, according to police. It left 23-year-old Hasson Mason dead and another 23-year-old man injured.

Police believe Mason and a 23-year-old man were inside a car when Keita shot them and kept driving, turning onto southbound Broad Street and hitting a parked car.

Mason was shot multiple times and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Witnesses said the second victim went to Chickie's & Pete's for help. He was shot multiple times in the torso. Police took him to a local hospital, where they say he was listed in stable condition.