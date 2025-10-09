1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near South Philadelphia Chickie's & Pete's, police say

One man died and another was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in South Philadelphia, police said.

The man who was hurt is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot at least twice in the torso, authorities said. The man who died was shot multiple times in the chest, torso and arm.

Police are investigating the shooting, which happened just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Broad Street and Packer Avenue.

The man who was hurt went to Chickie's & Pete's for help, witnesses said. Police took him to the hospital.

Police vehicles and tape were seen near the restaurant after the incident.

Small said police believe the victims were in a car when they were shot, then kept driving and turned onto southbound Broad Street, where they hit a parked car. A female was in the parked car. She was not hurt and is speaking to police as a witness, Small said.

Police found the sedan that the victims may have been in at the scene still running with 15 bullet holes in it.

Police have cameras at the intersection where the shooting happened and are checking for other cameras in the area, Small said. Several other witnesses are also talking to homicide detectives, he said.

Police have not made any arrests in this shooting. Small said investigators believe the shooter fled the scene in a silver or dark-colored small SUV.

This is a developing story and will be updated.