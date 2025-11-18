Man charged with murder for October shooting near Chickie's & Pete's in Philadelphia, police say

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in a shooting near Chickie's & Pete's in October, police said Tuesday.

Abou Keita was arrested Monday in the 2200 block of South Felton Street, police said. Keita was charged with murder, attempted murder and related charges in connection with a double shooting on Thursday, Oct. 9, near the popular South Philadelphia sports bar.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Broad Street and Packer Avenue.

Police believe 23-year-old Hasson Mason and a 23-year-old man were inside a car when Keita shot them and kept driving, turning onto southbound Broad Street and hitting a parked car.

Mason was shot multiple times and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Witnesses said the second victim went to Chickie's & Pete's for help. He was shot multiple times in the torso. Police took him to a local hospital, where they say he was listed in stable condition.

Police found the car the victims were driving with 15 bullet holes in it, Chief Inspector Scott Small said after the incident.