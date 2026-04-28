Cheyney University twins graduating top of class as valedictorian, salutatorian: "It's sort of surreal"

Tia and Jasmin Criss, seniors at Cheyney University, the oldest historically Black university in the country, are less than two weeks away from graduating as valedictorian and salutatorian.

"It's sort of surreal," Tia Criss said. "We weren't trying to achieve valedictorian or salutatorian — it just happened that way."

Just three minutes older than Jasmine, Tia said the honors of being named class valedictorian and salutatorian "just happened."

"When they told us we were shocked," Jasmin Criss said. "We didn't know we were top contenders."

Both are graduates of Philadelphia High School for Girls. They credit their parents with giving them the discipline to aim high.

The twin sisters love tennis and badminton, but at the heart of their success is a kindness that's contagious and easy to capture.

"Tia and I weren't sure of ourselves — weren't sure we could do it," Jasmin said. "I was happy they took a chance and saw potential in me."

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Leaders at the HBCU said the twins' story is amazing.

"This is the product of working hard," Associate Dean of Students Dr. Lakiyah Chambers said. "Dedication. You see that in the Criss twins. It is an amazing story."

Tia hopes to follow in her mother's footsteps and do insurance.

"I like the analytical and risk assessment of it," she said.

"My dream job would be something in marketing or fashion. I know she's analytical, I'm more creative," Jasmin said.

The bond of success for these twins shows in compassionate competition.

"Friendly competition. We were always happy for each other," Jasmin said. "When we found out it was like 'Dang, she finally won.'"

The girls' father, Lynn Chriss III, passed away in March but they said he would be proud of all they achieved.

After graduation, the young ladies will head just down the road to start the MBA program at West Chester University in the fall.

Graduation is set for May 9 with Tia as the valedictorian and Jasmin as the salutatorian.