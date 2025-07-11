Chestnut Hill's Market at the Fareway is a "hidden gem" featuring Liberty Kitchen cutlets and much more

Tasting Philly flavors from Liberty Kitchen and more at Market at the Fareway in Chestnut Hill

Tasting Philly flavors from Liberty Kitchen and more at Market at the Fareway in Chestnut Hill

Tasting Philly flavors from Liberty Kitchen and more at Market at the Fareway in Chestnut Hill

Nestled just off Philadelphia's Germantown Avenue is a vibrant destination that blends historic charm with international flair — it's called Market at the Fareway in Chestnut Hill.

Inside this "mini Reading Terminal Market," you can find a curated mix of local vendors, art, flavors, and the kind of community spirit you only get when everyone's rooting for each other, Courtney O'Neill from the Chestnut Hill Business District says.

"It used to be a farmer's market for years," O'Neill said. "About 20 years ago, they brought up more of an international flavor, and different vendors."

Liberty Kitchen is the market's newest star, known for viral-sized sandwiches — think towering chicken parms, kale Caesars, and crave-worthy tomato pies.

The viral kale Caesar chicken cutlet sandwich from Liberty Kitchen, the newest addition to the Market at the Fareway in Chestnut Hill. CBS News Philadelphia

Across the aisle, Southern Flames BBQ is slow-smoking brisket with cherry and hickory wood for over 15 hours, drawing fans with its southern rub and fall-off-the-bone flavor. A perfect summer staple.

The market also features fresh-brewed coffee, sushi, noodles, a butcher's counter, and craft cocktails from Chestnut Hill Brewing Company, where you can sip a margarita and grab a wood-fired pizza, all under one roof.

From shop-hopping to slow dining, Market at the Fareway offers more than just meals—it's a shared experience. It's open Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information visit MarketAtTheFareway.com.