Tasting Philly flavors from Liberty Kitchen and more at Market at the Fareway in Chestnut Hill You can get a kale Caesar cutlet sandwich from the social media famous Liberty Kitchen, some killer BBQ from Southern Flames, beer or cocktails from Chestnut Hill Brewing Co. and much more from sushi to coffee at the Market at the Fareway on Germantown Avenue. Chandler Lutz checks out one of Chestnut Hill's hidden gems.