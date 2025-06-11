Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: SEPTA shutting down Chestnut Hill East Line until early September for bridge repairs

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

SEPTA is temporarily halting service on its Chestnut Hill East Regional Rail line from Sunday, June 15 until Tuesday, Sept. 2, to allow for five bridges along the line to be repaired.

While service is suspended, there will be extra service on the Chestnut Hill West Line, SEPTA said.

SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer and Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass will speak on the rail line's temporary shutdown at 9 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch in the player above.

The line connects communities like Chestnut Hill, Germantown and Mt. Airy to Penn Medicine and 30th Street stations in the heart of the city.

While this is a capital budget expense (the budget used for construction projects/building for the future), SEPTA is still facing a $213 million deficit in its operating budget, which covers day-to-day operations of running the transit system. 

SEPTA is warning that riders will face service cuts and the elimination of multiple transit routes if the budget gap is not fully funded. 

Meanwhile, Gov. Josh Shapiro is speaking out about that deficit.

"All across our commonwealth, our mass transit agencies are in need. I'm confident that we're going to find a way forward. I'm working incredibly hard on this with all parties to make sure that we can get it done," he said Tuesday.

The agency collects revenue from fares but is also supported by funds from state, local and federal governments and recently, federal funding from the COVID-19 pandemic stopped.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.