Cleanup underway in Chester, Pennsylvania as the city targets abandoned cars for a fresh start

Cleanup underway in Chester as the city targets abandoned cars from streets

Cleanup underway in Chester as the city targets abandoned cars from streets

Cleanup underway in Chester as the city targets abandoned cars from streets

The City of Chester is taking a proactive approach to fighting blight and crime. Officials have launched an initiative to remove a backlog of abandoned cars from city streets.

Chester began an initiative last week to crack down on abandoned cars in response to hundreds of complaints over the years.

"This administration, residents in the city are tired of our city looking like this," Justin Tibbels, special assistant to the mayor of Chester, said. "We need to clean it up."

Public works crews towed half a dozen abandoned cars from a lot at 8th Street and Morton Avenue Friday morning. The lot is down the street from Christopher Bates' house.

"I'm like, oh my God," Bates said after seeing the lot empty. "I'm still in shock that it's clean like that."

The city is also towing abandoned scooters and motorcycles. The goal is to improve quality of life.

"I think it's good," Bates said. "Up there was horrible and it brings the value down of your home."

Abandoned cars aren't just an eyesore. They take up valuable street parking and can even pose a safety hazard.

Officials said so far, more than two dozen cars have been removed.

"What's really cool about something like this is you can actually see the change that's happening, even overnight," Tibbels said.

The city is hoping to develop the lot at 8th Street and Morton Avenue into housing or businesses that can generate revenue.