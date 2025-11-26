Watch CBS News
Local News

3-alarm fire breaks out at Catholic church in Chester, Pennsylvania

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Fire crews responded to a church in Chester, Pennsylvania after a fire broke out Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers in Delaware County said crews were sent out around 5:45 a.m. to a fire burning at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church on Second Street. 

The fire struck a third alarm around 7 a.m.

set-as-background-5.jpg
Chester Chirp/Facebook

Images from local Facebook page Chester Chirp showed smoke rising from the church.

We've reached out to fire officials for more information. There's no word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

Immaculate Heart of Mary closed in 2024, according to a news release from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue