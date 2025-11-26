3-alarm fire breaks out at Catholic church in Chester, Pennsylvania

Fire crews responded to a church in Chester, Pennsylvania after a fire broke out Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers in Delaware County said crews were sent out around 5:45 a.m. to a fire burning at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church on Second Street.

The fire struck a third alarm around 7 a.m.

Chester Chirp/Facebook

Images from local Facebook page Chester Chirp showed smoke rising from the church.

We've reached out to fire officials for more information. There's no word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

Immaculate Heart of Mary closed in 2024, according to a news release from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.