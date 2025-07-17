Chester, Pennsylvania, firefighters will have new placard system to help identify dangerous buildings

Chester firefighters now have a new placard system to help identify dangerous buildings

Firefighters in Chester, Pennsylvania, now have a new tool to help protect them before they even set foot inside a burning building.

A new vacant building placard system is being rolled out across the city to warn first responders about structures that may be too dangerous to enter. The initiative is part of a $50,000 FEMA grant and is the first program of its kind in Delaware County.

Vacant and structurally compromised buildings are now being marked with placards. They are visual warnings that alert fire crews to potential dangers inside.

"Throughout the city, we have some dilapidated buildings," Battalion Chief Jon Ley from the Chester Bureau of Fire said. "The city is old. A lot of legacy construction."

The initiative was prompted by a 2022 fire on Baker Street, during which three firefighters were injured. One was seriously injured after he fell through a hole in the floor.

"Baker Street was one of the biggest things — that changed a lot of things," Ley said. "We changed our mayday protocol. It changed how we do things as far as not being aggressive as a fire department, but as far as being in the know."

Placards are synced with a real-time digital map, giving crews immediate access to the condition of vacant buildings while en route.

"The building's already been on fire; it's under intense heat. Inflamed or it's going to have to collapse, or could lose firefighters, said Ley. "That's where the risk vs. gain comes in."

In many cases, the answer might mean fighting fires from the outside instead of entering unstable structures.

On East 7th Street, one vacant home has deteriorated so badly that a tree is growing through the roof. Residents say the placard system is a much-needed step forward.

"I do think they should like, knock down these little vacant buildings," said Dezheona Butcher, a Chester resident. "They could turn it into something, rebuild it. Turn it into a house, a home. Somebody needs a home. Everybody needs a home."

Chester firefighters routinely survey neighborhoods to update their building database. As structures are repaired or deteriorate further, their status is updated to ensure crews always have the latest information.

The placard system is part of a broader initiative aimed at protecting both firefighters and the communities they serve.