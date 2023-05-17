Preview of the 5th annual Festival of the Peony

More than 200 varieties of peonies on display at the 5th annual Festival of the Peony

CHESTER COUNTY Pa. (CBS) -- There are more than 200 varieties of peonies in bloom right now at Styer's in Chester County. Guests will have a chance to walk through all the beautiful flowers at the 5th annual Festival of the Peony.

"Visitors get the opportunity to experience this huge garden. All these plants, all of these different varieties, up close photos," festival producer Bruce Mowday said. "Then on the weekends we have Chadsford Winery here which is a local favorite, right here in the community, so we're super excited to have them here. As well as food providers here in our main tent in the center of the garden, a beautiful view from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. wine, and food on the weekend."

"This field we're in was planted in 2004 and every year we continue to plant at least one of two acres," said Styer's Peonies owner Richard Currie.

The festival is happening now through May 29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.