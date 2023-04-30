Chester community mourns after two children fatally struck by Amtrak train

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The community in Chester is mourning after officials say two children were hit and killed by a train. An Amtrak spokesperson says Train 161 was headed from Washington, D.C. to New York when it had to be stopped at around 4:40 p.m. because of a "trespassing incident."

People gathered in prayer Saturday following the death of two children who were struck by an Amtrak train.

"It just broke my heart," Clare Thomas said.

The members of the Chester Police Chaplain confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that the victims were two young children. Officials say the incident happened on an Amtrak rail line on Engle Street near West Fourth Street.

"That could have been my 10-year-old up there," Thomas said. "How would I feel? I wouldn't know what to do."

Loved ones were emotional as they watched the officers. Aside from family and community members, the Chester Police Chaplain was also on the scene providing support and prayers to loved ones.

"We just met one of the parents but we're looking for the other parents so we can provide comfort to them as well," Chester Police Chaplain Tameka Gibson said.

The community says there needs to be more education on train safety and more security measures put in place.

"I see there are no gates up there, can there be gates put up? Thomas said. "Like what can be done to keep these kids off the train tracks."

"We should come together to find out what resources are available to maybe gate that off to provide the extra security so something like this doesn't happen again," Gibson said.

Officials are working to confirm the ages of the victims.