Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker discusses 2024 election results after Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris

Philadelphia Democratic Mayor Cherelle Parker held a news conference today to discuss the 2024 election results after President-elect Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris and Republicans won key races in Pennsylvania.

In his third presidential run, the president-elect outperformed his 2020 election results in Philadelphia. City data shows Trump won five of the city's 66 wards — the 26th ward in South Philadelphia, the 45th in parts of Port Richmond and Bridesburg and wards 58, 63 and 66 in Northeast Philadelphia. City data shows that Trump received the most votes in the 58th ward.

Trump won Pennsylvania's 19 electoral college votes with 50.4% of the vote as of Thursday morning, according to CBS News data.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Thursday that the commonwealth "once again held a free, fair, safe, and secure election."

"The people of Pennsylvania have spoken, electing Donald Trump to be the next president of the United States along with other Republicans and Democrats for state and federal offices on the same ballot," Shapiro said in a statement. "I know the pundits will analyze every aspect of this election, but for my part, I'm going to continue to listen to the good people of Pennsylvania, show respect for their choices, and find ways to bring people back together and move the ball down the field to put points on the board for all of us."

Shapiro added he will continue to "defend our democracy, defend our fundamental rights, and ensure we continue the legacy of William Penn by building a Commonwealth that is warm and welcoming for all."

Pennsylvania's Senate race remains a toss-up between U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican businessperson Dave McCormick. As of Thursday, votes are still being counted.

Casey's campaign said in a statement Thursday that the vote margin shrunk by 50,000 points Wednesday.

"This race is now within half a point, the threshold for automatic recounts in Pennsylvania," a spokesperson for Casey's Senate campaign said. "With tens of thousands more votes to be counted, we are committed to ensuring every Pennsylvanian's vote is heard and confident that at the end of that process, Sen. Casey will be re-elected."

Pennsylvania law states an automatic recount is triggered if unofficial results between two candidates in a statewide contest are between 0.5%.