City of Philadelphia to evaluate impacts of potential Sixers arena

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city of Philadelphia announced Wednesday it will initiate an independent and comprehensive evaluation of the impact, opportunities and challenges by the Sixers' proposed arena in Center City.

The proposed site for the arena is on the 1000 block of Market Street.

"We recognize and appreciate that the 76ers proposal has generated significant attention across the city. While it's an exciting opportunity, we must understand the impact it may have on the surrounding communities before any plans move forward," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. "Given the size and scope of this proposed project, it is too early in the process to know the specific impacts of the proposed downtown arena. That is why over the coming months, several City and public agency partners, as well as third party consultants will complete various technical studies to ascertain the feasibility and impacts of an arena in the proposed location."

The city says the studies will assess the building design, community impact and urban planning, economic impact and the parking and traffic impact.

PIDC, Philadelphia's partner and lead economic development agency, will facilitate the city's work regarding the impact of the project to the city and surrounding communities.

The city is encouraging developers to ensure those who are most directly impacted by the potential arena are involved and engaged throughout the process.

The proposed arena has faced criticisms and oppostion from Chinatown, which is located just north of potential location on Market Street.

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation came out against the proposed arena last month.

"The arena deeply imperils the future of Chinatown," a statement by The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation said.

The Sixers have argued the the potential new arena could have a major economic impact on the city, resulting in jobs for construction and even more opportunities for residents of the city and the surrounding areas.

"For the project to move forward, it is imperative that the development team ensure the project works for the surrounding communities affected by this proposed arena. We look forward to engaging stakeholders and the surrounding communities as the City moves forward with its independent evaluation of the Sixers proposal," Kenney said in statement.