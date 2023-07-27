Sixers release details of agreements over proposed Center City arena

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers on Thursday released more information on agreements they say they will reach with the city as they develop 76 Place, the team's proposed Center City arena bordering Chinatown.

Among the updates:

The team will buy the land needed to build the arena and give it to the city at no cost.

Another deal the Sixers are prepared to make: removing the proposed arena site from a Tax Increment Financing agreement that was set to expire in 2035.

The Sixers will pay a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) to the city for the arena site.

The arena will generate about $1 billion in tax revenue over its 30-year lease term, the team claims, saying $200 million will go to the School District of Philadelphia and $800 million will go to the city.

The city and the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation were recently retained to do an independent analysis of the arena's finances. The study was initially announced in April.

Developer David Adelman was quoted in a statement announcing the new details of the arena plan.

"The new 76ers arena will be one of less than five arenas developed across the country over the last 20+ years that are privately financed, a stark contrast from all of the stadiums in the current South Philly Sports Complex that took city taxpayer funds or land for development and construction,"Adelman said. "With these proposed agreements, our project will significantly add to the city tax base, while maintaining the status quo would simply provide a financial benefit to Wells Fargo Center and its parent company Comcast."