Groups opposing proposed 76ers arena deliver signatures to City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Groups voicing their opposition to the proposed 76ers arena gathered at City Hall on Thursday.

The group showed up with boxes of signed petitions and postcards. Each box had a sign saying "15,000 petition signatures say no arena." The signs also had the hashtags #NoArena and #SaveChinatown.

🏀NOW: Organizers say these boxes hold 15,000 signatures protesting the proposed $1.3B Sixers arena on East Market St. The group is set to speak and read testimony from residents who would be directly impacted. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/z9bhYKQXC7 — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderTV) April 27, 2023

Multiple Chinatown community groups have come out against the proposed arena in an area bounded by 10th and 11th Streets and Market and Filbert Streets next to the Fashion District Philadelphia Mall.

"We're bringing together all the voices of the people who have been signing these petitions, who have been writing these postcards. Philadelphians say no to this arena in the heart of our city," Jenny Zhang, a community organizer with API PA, said.

The arena is outside of Chinatown but business owners say the construction will impact them.

Philadelphians opposed to the proposed Sixers arena in Center City talking outside City Hall right now. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/rhVqEpNK2N — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderTV) April 27, 2023

"It will impact the small businesses in Chinatown, all around Market Street, and just price these people out," Zhang said.

76 Devcorp, the group leading the arena project previously released a statement, which in part says, "We remain committed to developing this project in a way that protects the city we love and benefits all of Philadelphia."

Another rally is planned for Saturday.