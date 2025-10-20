Cheltenham High School cancels football season amid hazing investigation

The Cheltenham High School football team's season has been canceled following hazing allegations, the Cheltenham School District wrote in a letter to the school community Sunday.

The school district said it needed to cancel the rest of the football season in an effort to deepen the multi-agency investigation into the alleged hazing, Superintendent Dr. Brian Scriven noted in the letter.

It comes just days after the Cheltenham School District temporarily suspended the high school football team's season due to the allegations.

"As a parent, educator, and former coach and student-athlete, I am troubled by this matter on numerous levels," the superintendent wrote in part, condemning hazing and any type of abuse. "This decision is not one that was made lightly."

In the letter obtained by CBS News Philadelphia, Scriven wrote that about three weeks ago, the district was notified that a student had been assaulted in the football team's locker room. The district reported the assault to ChildLine, a state reporting system that school districts are required to report child abuse allegations to, and the Cheltenham Township Police Department, which began its own investigation. The school district believed the alleged assault to be an isolated incident, Scriven said.

But as officials began looking into the allegations, new information revealed that hazing or just inappropriate physical conduct may be happening more than initially expected throughout the football program.

"Last Friday, we received additional information, including reports indicating multiple team members engaged in hazing through physical contact," Scriven said, which led the district to initially temporarily suspend the football season as they investigated the new information.

Then, over the weekend, the Cheltenham School District began an investigation with an external consultant, Scriven said. The district is also continuing to coordinate with CTPD and has been in contact with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

"Hazing is a very serious and significant issue in school athletic programs and can lead to criminal charges," Scriven's letter read in part. "We ask for continued patience and respect for our obligation to thoroughly investigate these allegations. We also ask that our school community not rush to judgment against any of our student-athletes or coaches."

The superintendent said he understands that the decision to cancel the remainder of the season affects those beyond just the team, including the football players' families, the students and families involved in the pep band, color guard, drumline and cheerleading programs. Since Friday night's game was canceled, Scriven said the district is working to find a way to recreate its senior night for the football players who weren't involved in the allegations, cheerleaders, pep band, color guard and drumline members.

The Cheltenham School District shared the following statement about the investigation with CBS News Philadelphia:

"We are coordinating closely with law enforcement officials as we continue our investigation. We must prioritize student safety and well-being, and we ask for patience and respect for our students and school community while we work through this investigation as diligently and as quickly as possible. We know this will bring a range of emotions, concerns, and questions. We will communicate additional information as quickly as possible when we conclude the investigation and coordinate with authorities."