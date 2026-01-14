Why chatbots are dangerous for children, according to this Philadelphia doctor

Reports are growing about the potential dangers of children using chatbots. Doctors said parents need to know what their children might be dealing with.

Chatbots, which are computer programs that use artificial intelligence, are designed to have conversations that sound human. They're increasingly popular with teenagers.

Nearly three-fourths of teens said they have talked to an AI companion in the past year, according to Common Sense Media

"These AI chatbots are not oracles of truth," Katelyn Chedraoui, a CNET tech reporter, said. "They can get information wrong more often than you may think."

Experts said chatbots are designed to have conversations.

One study in the British Medical Journal found that one in 10 teenagers finds conversations with AI chatbots are more satisfying than talking with actual people.

One in three would choose AI over humans for serious conversations, according to the study.

"Our use of social media tells a story of what happens when we're not mindful of how these technologies can influence children and their development," Dr. Joanna Parga-Belinkie, of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said.

Parga-Belinkie said chatbots can be dangerous for kids if they provide inaccurate or misleading information or reinforce harmful beliefs.

Experts said it's a good idea for parents and kids to explore them together.

"See what kind of responses it comes back with," Parga-Belinkie said. "And when you do that, and you engage with the child, that allows for teachable moments with this type of technology."

Parents might not realize their children are using chatbots. Some warning signs to watch out for include your child being more socially withdrawn, spending more time on electronic devices or their grades dropping.