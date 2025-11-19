Charity League Atlantic County making a big holiday impact with tiny threads and sparkling sequins

For nearly eight decades, the Charity League Atlantic County has turned tiny pieces of felt, thread and sequins into big support for local children and families. This year, the pressure is on more than ever.

The group's beloved Christmas Mart, typically a two-day event, is being condensed into one day only. While that might rattle some organizers, the women behind the Charity League's signature collectible pins are calm, focused and letting their technique do the talking.

"Every sequin is put on individually," one member explains as she works. For months leading up to the Mart, volunteers gather around long tables in near silence, carefully stitching each piece by hand.

Women creating pins for the Charity League Atlantic County Christmas Mart CBS Philadelphia

"It takes anywhere from an hour and a half to two [hours]," another adds. "Some people are fast sequiners, some people are slower."

What begins as a small pile of supplies — felt, needles, thread and shimmering sequins — becomes a tiny work of art. One longtime member calls her favorite design "elegant, and it goes with a lot of things."

On average, the team produces about 5,000 pins a year.

The pins are more than pretty accessories. The Charity League has been hosting its Christmas Mart for more than 75 years, raising money for local children, families and community programs. With federal and state funding shrinking, members say the need is only growing.

A Charity League Atlantic County volunteer meticulously threads a Christmas pin CBS Philadelphia

"It's very important. With federal and state funding being cut, this is very significant to the social service agencies," one volunteer says.

Each pin sells for $25, and last year the League raised more than $130,000, selling out of their one-of-a-kind designs. Many families treat the pins as heirlooms.

"Mothers and daughters have bought the pins for years," one shopper shares. Another proudly notes, "I have 32 pins that I've collected so far." A friend chimes in: "I have about 43."

Decades of Charity League Atlantic County pins CBS Philadelphia

There is, however, one big secret: this year's theme.

Ask what it is, and you'll hit a festive brick wall.

"Oh, what was the theme for this year's pin?" one woman repeats with a smile. "Now you know I can't tell you that. That's a surprise."

The design isn't revealed until shoppers walk into the Mart. The pin you see in photos now is actually last year's style — today's visit is simply to watch the craftsmanship up close.

"I like when it's finished — it looks really nice," one member says. Another adds, "The handwork, you don't find that today very often."

Beyond the pins, visitors can shop homemade cakes, breads and Christmas ornaments — another fast-growing favorite. Volunteers have already started work on the 2026 collection, but they'll only tease that this year's theme is something all ages will love.

The Charity League's 78th annual Christmas Mart will be held Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.