New "gender identification procedure" puts Central Bucks West High School students' safety at risk, teachers say

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Teachers say confusion over a new "gender identification procedure" at Central Bucks West High School puts students' safety at risk and creates an environment of fear. CBS Philadelphia spoke with two teachers about what's at stake.

"Everything that we've ever been taught as teachers is that it's the kids first," Central Bucks West teacher Rebecca Cartee-Haring said.

Cartee-Haring has been teaching at CB West High School for the past 16 years. She says she is one of many teachers concerned about a new "gender identification procedure" announced verbally back on Sept. 8 banning educators from calling students by their preferred name or pronoun without a parent's consent.

"It was directed towards students who were choosing a different name than their biological sex," Cartee-Haring said.

Cartee-Haring says she is one of several faculty members who has asked for written clarification from administrators. Until that happens, she says union leadership directed her and other teachers not to make any changes in how they address a student.

"It was very clear from what my principal told me that not following the directive could have consequences for my employment," teacher David Klein said.

But Klein, who's taught for 30 years at CB West, says he's already faced pressure to comply and despite concerns from family and friends about speaking out, he says the safety of students must remain the priority

"I've heard from several, many current students who said to me 'thank you,'" Klein said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the school district said, in part, "the district understands the importance and sensitivity of this issue, and there is nothing automatic about this process. As parents are stakeholders in these matters, too, we talk with students about the importance of including parents in decisions like these."

We asked the school district for a written copy of the procedure. They told us they didn't have one.

We also asked about possible disciplinary action against teachers. We have yet to hear back on that.

We also reached out to the teacher's union for a comment and have not heard back yet.