Convenience store employee stabbed during robbery in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A convenience store employee was stabbed during a robbery in Center City Friday night, according to Philadelphia police.

Police responded to the convenience store on the 100 block of North Broad Street at around 11 p.m. Friday for a reported robbery, where authorities say, SEPTA police found a man stabbed in the arm.

According to the preliminary investigation by police, they believe the suspect went into the convenience store and flashed a box cutter, demanding an employee open the register.

After the suspect took, what police said, was an undisclosed amount of money, and tried to run, another store employee confronted him. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the employee twice in the arm and ran off, police said.

The convenience store employee was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A suspect matching the description of the man involved in the robbery and stabbing was later found by SEPTA police underground at 1500 Market Street.

Police said the suspect was positively identified and updates will come after the charging process is completed.