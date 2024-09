Rink at Hollydell Ice Arena to be renamed the "Gaudreau Rink" after late brothers | Digital Brief Fans and community members honored the late Gaudreau brothers at Hollydell Ice Arena Friday night. Meanwhile, in South Philadelphia, runners will hit the runway at Philadelphia International Airport during the PHL 5K Run/Walk. Plus, we have the latest update on the fate of the SS United States. Jan Carabeo has your morning headlines.