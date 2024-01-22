Center City Restaurant Week connects people with both the old and the new

Center City Restaurant Week connects people with both the old and the new

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Restaurant week has kicked off in Philadelphia, which means you can try three-course menus from more than 100 restaurants for a deal.

Forty-six restaurants opened up in Center City last year and 20 more are set to open soon. Events like Restaurant Week help these new businesses get off the ground and continue to help established ones stay afloat.

Along the chilly sidewalks of Center City, your island invitation awaits. Cultural cuisine prepared by Chef Anthony Logan transports you to Trinidad and Tobago.

"To forget you're in America," Logan said. "To give you that authentic island cuisine."

It was Chef Logan's dream to create this experience – opening Flambo in Gayborhood just over a year ago. But he knows not everyone knows this culinary getaway exists.

"We need the restaurant to get exposure," Logan said.

One way Logan does that is by participating in Center City District Restaurant Week. Joining more than 100 chefs and restaurateurs offering three-course menus for as low as $45 -- a deal for diners that helps put Flambo on the map.

"As a new restaurant, it gives us the exposure that we need for marketing and to bring the clients into the restaurant," Logan said.

Clients like Sonya Sharp, say she heard about Restaurant Week on the news and came from Upper Darby.

"I said, 'Let me come out and treat myself.' I usually don't do this, but today I said, 'Let me try.'"

Over at Village Whiskey, Restaurant Week is a tradition. The corner comfort food spot has been in business for years.

But after the industry took a hit during the pandemic, this week-long event brought much needed foot traffic back in.

"Now, I think we're getting back to business as usual where I think everyone wants to go out and have fun again," Chef Frances Nicoletti said.

A notion supported by recent data. A Center City District spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia that in November and December visitor pedestrian traffic was up.

"Our visitor pedestrian traffic reached 82% of 2019's numbers," the spokesperson said.

Center City District Restaurant Week helping businesses, old and new, keep their lights on.

Restaurant Week goes until Feb. 3 so you have nearly two weeks to try some of these spots out in Center City.

This story was written and shot by multi-skilled journalist, Eva Andersen.