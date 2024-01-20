Center City Restaurant Week returns to highlight Philadelphia's best and most diverse dishes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Center City Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday.

More than 100 chefs and restaurateurs will showcase their best dishes in a three-course dinner menu or two-course lunch menu.

The goal is to highlight some of Philadelphia's best and most diverse culinary venues.

The event runs through Saturday, February 3.

"Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends or family to enjoy Center City's exceptional dining scene," said Michelle Shannon, who is the vice president of marketing and communications for the Center City District. "We need to continue to support our restaurants as they are a vital part of our downtown economic engine. During the holidays, gift cards are the perfect present for foodies of all ages, and with Restaurant Week beginning in January, they will be much appreciated. As always, we encourage everyone to come for dinner but stay for everything else. Arts and culture, shopping, spas, luxury hotels – Center City has it all."

Here is the list of the winter 2024 participating restaurants.