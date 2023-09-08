Popular Center City District Restaurant Week returns Sunday for 20th year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you've been looking for an excuse to check out some of the restaurants in Center City, now is a perfect time. Center City District Restaurant Week returns on Sunday.

It's the 20th anniversary of the popular two-week event.

Center City District senior manager of retail marketing and events Giavana Suraci joined CBS News Philadelphia on Friday to discuss what people can expect this year.

More than 115 restaurants will participate in this year's Restaurant Week.

Center City District has a full list of participating restaurants on its website.

Center City District Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday and runs until Sept. 23.