Watch CBS News
Local News

Popular Center City District Restaurant Week returns Sunday for 20th year

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Center City District Restaurant Week returns Sunday
Center City District Restaurant Week returns Sunday 02:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you've been looking for an excuse to check out some of the restaurants in Center City, now is a perfect time. Center City District Restaurant Week returns on Sunday.

It's the 20th anniversary of the popular two-week event.

Center City District senior manager of retail marketing and events Giavana Suraci joined CBS News Philadelphia on Friday to discuss what people can expect this year.

More than 115 restaurants will participate in this year's Restaurant Week.

Center City District has a full list of participating restaurants on its website.

Center City District Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday and runs until Sept. 23.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 10:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.