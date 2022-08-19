Watch CBS News
CBS3 SummerFest: Interactive, creative attractions await at the Crayola Experience in Easton

Crayola Experience helping guests to bring their creativity to life
EASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- SummerFest is heading to the Lehigh Valley this week -- and there are so many unique things to explore all around the area. 

For more than a century, the brand Crayola has called the Lehigh Valley home and at the Crayola Experience in downtown Easton, you'll discover interactive and creative fun for kids young and old. 

With a big bright building and larger-than-life crayons, you can't miss the outside of the Crayola Experience, and around every corner, you'll find a spot designed to spark creativity and imagination. 

"At Crayola Experience, we have 29 hands-on attractions based on the brand Crayola. Kids can express themselves through creativity throughout the whole facility, whether it's through technology or whether it's with a paint project craft," said Jennifer Murray, Crayola Experience's Marketing and Sales manager. 

Among the many features, you'll find a peek at the production process to see how those iconic crayons are made.

"Here's all our new crayons, we can color with them to make sure that they don't just look perfect, but we test the strength and the colors too. All the ones that don't come out perfectly we just pick out," said Christopher Achui. 

Another attraction includes being the star of your own coloring book page or think-up an original name and wrap-up your very own crayon. 

During the summer, the Crayola Experience is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and this summer they partnered with Kubota to inspire the next generation of do-it-yourselfers and builders. 

August 19, 2022

