CBS Philadelphia photojournalist among travelers stranded by Caribbean airspace restrictions

A CBS News Philadelphia photojournalist and his wife remain stranded in Puerto Rico after multiple flights were canceled Saturday amid temporary airspace restrictions affecting parts of the Caribbean, leaving travelers across the region scrambling to rebook and absorb rising costs.

Nate Sylves, a photojournalist with CBS News Philadelphia, and his wife, Liz, were scheduled to fly home on Saturday following a weeklong cruise. Their original flight was canceled, and a second attempt to rebook on another airline was unsuccessful.

"We had a flight on Frontier that was cancelled. Then we had a flight on United that was cancelled, so then we were scrambling to get another flight," Sylves said.

The Delaware couple said airline officials initially told them airspace would reopen overnight, but they later learned it could be days before they are able to secure a new flight home. Liz Sylves said there are currently no available flights out of Puerto Rico until at least next weekend.

"There's no flights out til Saturday… which is a week from now," she said. "And we have kids, work… all these fun things. So it's pretty stressful."

The delays have also driven up hotel prices, the couple said, as stranded travelers compete for limited availability. Liz Sylves said rates increased while she waited online to book a room.

"When we booked this hotel, the rate went up forty dollars a night within the fifteen minutes I was in the queue," she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration earlier issued a temporary airspace restriction affecting Puerto Rico's international airport and surrounding regions. At Philadelphia International Airport, the restriction triggered flight cancellations to and from San Juan, Aruba, Cancun, Barbados, St. Thomas, and St. Martin, according to spokesperson Heather Redfern.

Among those impacted was newlywed Christine Moore, whose honeymoon flight to Barbados was canceled a day after her wedding.

"Yesterday we got married, we had a lovely ceremony with our family," Moore said. "This weekend of all weekends… for my honeymoon to be cancelled."

Moore, her husband and her in-laws had planned the trip for nine months. The couple ultimately decided to change plans and travel to Florida instead.

"We're going to Tampa, which isn't what we wanted to do," Moore said. "But at least it was a different option. So I'm excited about that, but disappointed."

A spokesperson for PHL said travelers with plans to or from areas affected by the airspace restrictions should check directly with their airlines for the latest updates as conditions continue to change.