CBS Philadelphia's In Your Corner series recoups more than $100K in first 6 months

In Your Corner recoups more than $100K for viewers in first 6 months

In Your Corner recoups more than $100K for viewers in first 6 months

In Your Corner recoups more than $100K for viewers in first 6 months

From sounding the alarm on the latest scams to helping you make smarter financial decisions and fighting to get money back that's rightfully yours, CBS News Philadelphia is In Your Corner when you need help dealing with a consumer issue.

In our first six months since launching our consumer investigative unit, we're marking a major milestone as we've helped get back more than $100,000 in money, goods and services owed to viewers.

In Your Corner helped Joe Bruno cut through red tape after he was mistakenly blocked from being able to renew his New Jersey driver's license.

"I said this is the last resort," he said. "I would've never got this far without you, Josh."

Cathy Hruban contacted CBS News Philadelphia after getting the runaround on a refund for a cancelled flight, which should've been issued automatically under federal rules.

"I got an email saying they were non-refundable fares, but they would give us credit," she said. "I'm thinking, 'I want my money.'"

CBS News Philadelphia

Ultimately, the airline issued a full refund of $1,527.50 to her credit card for the canceled portion of her trip.

After nearly $500 in unknown charges showed up on Barbara Ross' checking account, the South Philadelphia woman contacted In Your Corner after her bank denied her fraud dispute.

Our team contacted her bank, and within 24 hours, she was credited the full $469 back to her account.

"They put the money back, they did the right thing after you got in touch with them," Ross said. "It took you to do it."

In Your Corner is here to help when you feel like you've tried everything you can and you've hit a dead end.

Brian Durkson had been battling for nearly a year to get more than $50,000 in Social Security Disability benefits he was owed.

"I lost faith because nobody's helping," he said. "I've made hundreds of calls to them."

CBS News Philadelphia sought the help of his local congressman's office to investigate the backup and finally get him his back pay.

"I'm blessed," he said, "to know that I have somebody in my corner."

Rose Lombardi in Delaware is also a happy viewer now. She contacted In Your Corner for help dealing with her dishwasher dilemma after her brand-new appliance went on the fritz and she spent months getting the runaround about a fix.

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia got her a full refund of $561 plus a $100 concession payment from the manufacturer and a $130 refund for the extended warranty she'd purchased.

"At first they didn't believe me," she said. "Josh, had it not been for you and your persistence … I would be nowhere."

To date, In Your Corner has recouped $106,083 and counting. If you've tried everything to solve a consumer issue on your own and still need help, click here to submit your complaint to In Your Corner.