What to know about warranties after Delaware woman's dishwasher dilemma

Here's what to know about appliance warranties and extended warranties

When you buy a new appliance, you expect it to work, and if it doesn't, you expect your warranty to cover it. But Rose Lombardi says that's not what happened when her brand new dishwasher went on the fritz.

"I am beyond frustrated," Lombardi said after months of fighting for a resolution. She bought her LG dishwasher from Lowe's in October 2023 – in part because of the warranty, she said.

"There's a 10-year sticker on the dishwasher," Lombardi said while pointing at it.

She also bought an extended five-year warranty through Lowe's.

"They told me if anything should go wrong with it, or it doesn't work, or it breaks, we will replace it or we'll give you a refund," Lombardi said. "That was my understanding, so that's why we went above and beyond to make sure that we had all of the warranties."

Add in delivery and installation, and the New Castle County, Delaware, woman was out just over $800 total.

So when, within days, Lombardi said she started having issues with the dishwasher, she figured it'd be an easy fix.

"There was no steam, there was no heat, the dishes were not coming out clean," she said. "I called LG and I explained to them the whole situation, and they said that there is nothing that they can do. They kept telling me I had to go through Lowe's for them to come out again and service the dishwasher."

Since Lombardi's dishwasher was brand new, the manufacturer should've handled the service request, according to Jamie Lettis with the nonprofit advocacy group Consumers' Checkbook.

"It varies from manufacturer to manufacturer, but they don't make it easy and you have to be very assertive," Lettis said. "You have to do your homework, and you have to be persistent."

Lettis warns warranties are always in the best interest of the companies, which get the final say on whether to repair, replace, or refund. When it comes to extended warranties, Lettis says Consumers' Checkbook generally advises against them.

"Some people like the convenience and the peace of mind by saying like, 'Oh, something goes wrong, I'm covered,' but they don't realize that it's very likely that it won't be covered," she said. "And if they do get a repair person out there, there's a chance that it won't be fixed right the first time, and they're going to be dealing with weeks and weeks of trying to get these things fixed."

After months of getting nowhere, Lombardi contacted In Your Corner for help. LG agreed to send out its own technician once CBS News Philadelphia got involved.

"At first they didn't believe me," she said. "Josh, had it not been for you and your persistence … I would be nowhere."

Initially, LG said there was nothing wrong with the dishwasher. But then the company conceded, and Lombardi was issued a full refund: $561 plus a $100 concession payment. LG did not explain why it reversed course or why it refused to first help her.

Lombardi was also refunded the $130 she paid for the extended warranty.

Checks now in hand, she said she's ready to put this dishwasher dilemma behind her.

