CBS Pet Project: What you need to know about dog toys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – When thinking about your best four-legged friend and their entertainment, you want to make sure you get the right toys. It can really improve the quality of your pet's life and also your enjoyment of them. 

Toys provide exercise, physically and mentally. They enhance your bond because dogs and cats want you to be involved in that game.

If you think your cat or dog doesn't like toys, you have to switch it up and find a different one because cats and dogs do like them. 

Pet experts recommend a selection of toys. They say to get a new toy every month. Play with that for a while, put it away, and bring in another one. 

Just switch it up as you would do with toys for your baby. Otherwise, it gets boring after a while.

There are toys for all kinds of pets and animal lovers.

