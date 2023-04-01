Watch CBS News
Pet Project: Beware of what your dog might eat in high grass

Pet Project: Beware of what your dog might eat in high grass
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In this week's Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed being aware of what your dog might be eating when they head outside. 

Erickson said her dog, Marvin, likes to go out every spring and eat some of the blades in the high grass. 

But, she warned that pet owners should be on the lookout for things like poison ivy in the grass. If dogs eat the ivy, they can get an upset stomach. 

Plus, if the oils from the poison ivy get on their coat, it could end up on your skin as well. 

"You have to watch your animals," Erickson said. "Kind of scope around your yard and figure out what it is you exactly have growing there."

