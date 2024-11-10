CBS News Philadelphia's Ukee Washington inducted into PABJ Hall of Fame

CBS News Philadelphia anchor Ukee Washington inducted into PABJ Hall of Fame

CBS News Philadelphia anchor Ukee Washington inducted into PABJ Hall of Fame

CBS News Philadelphia anchor Ukee Washington inducted into PABJ Hall of Fame

The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists celebrated half a century of Black media excellence Saturday night, and CBS News Philadelphia's own Ukee Washington was among the honorees.

Ukee was inducted into the PABJ Hall of Fame at the organization's 50th Anniversary Gala in University City, which was emceed by CBS News Philadelphia Sports Director Don Bell.

PABJ is the nation's first established professional association of Black journalists. Saturday night's gala honors leaders in journalism, public relations and the community.

WURD President and CEO Sara Lomax, WDAS radio broadcaster Patty Jackson, communications expert Barbara Grant and lawyer and broadcast journalist Renée Chenault Fattah were also inducted into the PABJ's inaugural Hall of Fame.