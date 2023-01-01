Watch CBS News
Catholic leaders in Philadelphia remember Pope Benedict XVI

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Catholic leaders in Philly are remembering Pope Benedict. Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez spoke next to a memorial in honor of the late pontiff Saturday.

He called this a time of great sorrow and a time to reflect on the legacy of a man who served the church for 70 years. Perez also recalled the impact Benedict had on our region.

"In particular, he impacted (our city) directly by choosing Philadelphia for the World Meeting of Families. That was a shining moment for all of Philadelphia," Archbishop Perez said.

Most Reverend Dennis Sullivan, the Bishop of Camden shared photos with Eyewitness News of him and the Pope.

Bishop Sullivan said in part, "his love for the Catholic church has been exemplary and never wavered, despite the many storms he faced during his life."

