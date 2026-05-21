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Investigators to provide update on Catasauqua, Pa. explosive device investigation

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Liz Crawford
Liz Crawford
Liz Crawford
Liz Crawford, a Jersey native, is thrilled to join CBS News Philadelphia, returning to her roots to share community stories and hold the powerful accountable. Liz brings a passion for storytelling and a deep connection to the communities she serves.
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AT 1PM: Lehigh County DA to provide update on explosive device investigation by CBS Philadelphia on YouTube

Investigators will provide more information Thursday on the investigation into an explosive device that was detonated near a polling place on primary election day in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania.

District Attorney Gavin Holihan and other officials are holding a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Watch live on the CBS Philadelphia YouTube channel or the video player below.

Pennsylvania State Police said an explosive device was thrown out of a moving car toward Salem United Church of Christ, which serves as a polling place, around 9:15 a.m.

The device detonated about a block away from the church on the 600 block of 3rd Street. No one was injured and the polling place stayed open throughout the incident, according to state police.

On Wednesday, Matthew Pletz. 57, and Jack Pletz, 25, were charged after 17 illegal homemade explosives were found inside their 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck. Both are charged with weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe and related offenses.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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