Arrest made in July 2024 mass shooting at West Philadelphia block party

U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted in connection with a mass shooting at a block party in West Philadelphia last summer that left three men dead and six injured.

Amir Jones, 32, was captured Thursday morning in the 4900 block of Kershaw Street after more than a year on the run, according to the U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia. Jones was wanted for three counts of homicide, the federal law enforcement agency said.

The mass shooting happened on July 21, 2024, in the 1200 block of North Alden Street, off Girard Avenue.

Jones was allegedly involved in a deadly gun battle between two groups during a neighborhood block party, U.S. Marshals said. Three men were killed, including two brothers, and six other people were injured.

According to police, multiple shooters pulled guns after an argument at the block party turned physical. Gunshots were fired shortly before 2 a.m. on the street in West Philadelphia's Carroll Park neighborhood.

Police said a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other men died at local hospitals.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said last summer that no block party permit was issued for the gathering.

"Why is it important to go through that [permit] process?" Parker said after the shooting. "Because when you do, the leadership of our respective police districts, they then know that there is a propensity for a large gathering to occur on blocks where permits have been issued."